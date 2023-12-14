SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ever wondered what Central New Yorkers have been searching for this year? Google Trends has your answer…in their “Local Year in Search in 2023.”

In 2023, CNY had some pretty unique searches, and some you would not expect.

Syracuse’s top searches according to Google

Each year, Google Trends shares the Top 10 trending “near me” searches in each city, and this year, Syracuse’s top near me search was “air quality near me” as we were affected by the Canadian wildfire smoke for a long portion of the summer.

It was the only area in the U.S. with “Syracuse vs western Michigan” as a top trending search.

Syracusans also loved the HBO series “The Last of Us” as it was the top trending TV show, along with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the top tour search.

Syracuse’s top “near me” searches:

Air quality near me Pawn shop near me Flowers near me Aquarium near me Smoothies near me

Watertown’s top searches according to Google

This year, Watertown was the only place in the U.S. where the top “near me” search was “apple orchards near me.”

Watertownians also loved the HBO series “The Last of Us” as well as the band Train’s “Definitely Not A Tour,” which was the second top trending “tour” search for Watertown.

Watertown’s top “near me” searches:

Air quality near me Earthquake near me Apple orchards near me Cell phones near me Shoppette near me

Utica’s top searches according to Google

In Utica, there must be a lot of nurses and people looking to go into the medical field as it was the only place in the U.S. with “lpn jobs near me” or “Licensed Practical Nurse jobs near me” as a top trending search.

Uticans joined the consensus with the other cities with “The Last of Us” as their top trending TV show but was the only city near CNY with Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” as a top trending “tour” search.

Utica’s top “near me” searches:

Air quality alert near me Rummage sales near me LPN jobs near me Dumpster rental near me Pawn shop near me

Binghamton’s top searches according to Google

There must have been a lot of new drivers this year in Binghamton, as it was the only place in the U.S. with “driving schools near me” as a top trending search.

Interestingly enough, Binghamtonians must keep up with the British Royal drama as the city ranked 5th in the U.S. top trending searches for “Harry and Meghan.”

Lastly, Binghamton was tuned into the highly anticipated fight between British boxer Tommy Fury and American YouTuber Jake Paul, as the top “versus” search was “Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.”

Binghamton’s top “near me” searches: