Gordon Biersch brewpub at Destiny USA has closed

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 17: Gordon Biersch beer and barbeque sliders are displayed during the Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel on September 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Barcelona Enterprises)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Gordon Biersch brewpub and restaurant at Destiny USA has closed.

Nikita Jankowski, a spokesperson for the mall, confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the restaurant closed on Monday.

Gordon Biersch’s parent company, CraftWorks Holdings, has also closed other locations around the country.

The Syracuse locations website was unavailable on Monday afternoon.

