Gordon Biersch brewpub at Destiny USA has closed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Gordon Biersch brewpub and restaurant at Destiny USA has closed.
Nikita Jankowski, a spokesperson for the mall, confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the restaurant closed on Monday.
Gordon Biersch’s parent company, CraftWorks Holdings, has also closed other locations around the country.
The Syracuse locations website was unavailable on Monday afternoon.
