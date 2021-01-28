Got an email asking for you to verify your account? New York State says it could be a scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York consumer protection officials are warning of a new phishing scam, where emails appear to be sent from New York State asking people to verify their profiles to avoid future delays in renewing drivers licenses.
Below is an example provided by the New York Department of State, and Department of Consumer Affairs of the type of emails targeting unsuspecting New Yorkers:
From: New York Secretary Of State [mailto:smbuck@csuchico.edu]
Sent: Thursday, January 28, 2021 1:21 AM
Subject: Department Of State Important Notice
Effective January 30,2021 Department Of State,Division Of Corporations,State Andrew M Cuomo,Governor,Rossana Rosado.Secretary Of State require that all legally conduct businesses in the state should verify their profile to avoid experiencing delay and future problems in renewing their license in 2021
Please click on Validate Profile below to login to your account and begin the profile validation process.
VALIDATE PROFILE HERE
New York Secretary Of State
State officials say if you receive an email like this you should delete it immediately.
The state’s Office of Information Technology Services provided this list of tips to protect you from phishing scams from email or text:
- DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.
- DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.
- DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.
- DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
- DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scams.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App