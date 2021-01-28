Got an email asking for you to verify your account? New York State says it could be a scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York consumer protection officials are warning of a new phishing scam, where emails appear to be sent from New York State asking people to verify their profiles to avoid future delays in renewing drivers licenses.

Below is an example provided by the New York Department of State, and Department of Consumer Affairs of the type of emails targeting unsuspecting New Yorkers:

From: New York Secretary Of State [mailto:smbuck@csuchico.edu]

Sent: Thursday, January 28, 2021 1:21 AM

Subject: Department Of State Important Notice

Effective January 30,2021 Department Of State,Division Of Corporations,State Andrew M Cuomo,Governor,Rossana Rosado.Secretary Of State require that all legally conduct businesses in the state should verify their profile to avoid experiencing delay and future problems in renewing their license in 2021



Please click on Validate Profile below to login to your account and begin the profile validation process.



VALIDATE PROFILE HERE



New York Secretary Of State

State officials say if you receive an email like this you should delete it immediately.

The state’s Office of Information Technology Services provided this list of tips to protect you from phishing scams from email or text: