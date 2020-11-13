SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From now through December 18, the Central New York Family Bicycle Giveaway Foundation will be collecting bicycles in any condition. Bikes will be repaired and given away to families in need on December 19.
The bikes are being collected every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
The foundation, and its founder, Jan Maloff, will be working with the Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse Teachers Association to identify needy families.
The organization hopes to collect 2,000 bikes this year. It says the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand for bicycles has caused the price of bike parts to triple.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida Co: 400 new cases in the last week, Picente warns of drastic actions
- WR Golden Tate Media Availability 11/13
- No-cost COVID-19 testing for Cayuga Co. residents this weekend
- Free milk & food giveaway happening on Saturday in Madison County
- Got bikes? They’re being collected for annual giveaway now
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App