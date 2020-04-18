Got milk? 400 gallons distributed in Minoa to neighbors near and far

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this challenging time, local business owners are paying it forward…with milk! A grocery store staple that may have otherwise gone to waste.

“My wife and I sat down and said ‘well, how do we give back to the community that’s always been there for us?” said Matt Marriott, Owner of Matter Mechanicals Inc.

What started as a way to give back, in less than 24 hours, Marriott’s idea quickly transformed into dozens of cars lining up at Schepp Family Funeral Homes in Minoa.

Neighbors near and far simply drove up to the tables to pick up their gallon.

This is for the people that need it. This is for the people who may be afraid to go to the grocery store now to just go in and get a gallon of milk. I know what they feel. I’m anxious walking into a supermarket now. Who’s around you, what are you doing…It’s a whole different world and if we can make a little bit of difference with our time, that’s pretty good. Matt Marriott, Owner, Matter Mechanicals Inc.

The initiative was also a way to help local farmers.

400 gallons from Upstate Niagara Cooperative were distributed, and Marriott said he couldn’t do it alone.

“A good friend of mine, Mike Cannavino owns C-O Plumbing Supply, and I kind of joked with him I said ‘hurry up, I’m going to buy 200 gallons of milk, he says what?’ We’re giving it away. He says put me in for $200, and that’s how quick he said it,” said Marriott.

“Both of us have successful businesses. We’re getting beat up, but people shouldn’t get beat up,” explained Mike Cannavino, Owner of C-O Plumbing Supply.

People coming together to help those who need it most. Paying it forward one gallon at a time.

“This tugs on my heartstrings, I’ll be the first to tell you that. It means a lot. It means that people believe there are still good people out there and I just don’t have the words for it,” said Marriott.

With the outpouring of generosity from the community and partnership with additional businesses, Marriott said they’re planning on doing the milk giveaway once again next weekend.

