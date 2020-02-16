Gov. Andrew Cuomo to waive snowmobiling fees in March for out of state riders

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you have friends or relatives that live outside New York and are interested in snowmobiling, make sure you invite them to the Empire State on March 14 or 15.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement Sunday morning, saying all snowmobiling fees will be waived on March 14 and March 15 for snowmobilers that live in Canada or in any of the other 50 states besides New York.

It’s all to strengthen the winter tourism industry in the North Country and across the state.

“Snowmobiling is just another great way to be here. That’s all it is. I don’t care if you come hiking, if you come fishing, if you come bird watching, just come and be here,” Governor Cuomo said. “And in the winter, snowmobiling is just a great way to be here.”

The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance across the state, funded by snowmobile registration fees.

