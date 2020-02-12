For the first time, Gov. Cuomo suggests he’s willing to ‘adjust’ bail reform

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Cuomo responded to questions on Wednesday about the controversial bail reform that went into effect this year.

The reform prohibits criminal courts from setting cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Cuomo said that the old system was too reliant on cash.

“The whole justice system isn’t supposed to be about whose rich, whose poor,” said Cuomo. “So, I always supported getting away from cash bail. But, when you make a change like that, you have to watch what the effects are right? There are complex systems. If you change one part, then you step back and you see what the effect is and you adjust accordingly.”

Cuomo also said he wants to see what parts of bail reform work and what can be done to make the system better.

