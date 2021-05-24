Gov. Cuomo: All New York schools to reopen for full-in person learning in September

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Jones Beach on Long Island Monday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

During the briefing, the governor announced that based on current trajectories, all New York state schools will be set to reopen for full in-person learning come September.

“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more,” Gov. Cuomo said. “While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there’s no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced,” Cuomo went on.

“With the way our COVID numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back. If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision,” the governor said.