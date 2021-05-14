Gov. Cuomo announces $10 million transformation projects for Fulton and Seneca Falls

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Projects are coming to Fulton and Seneca falls as part of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. There are 29 total, and these projects aim to enhance waterfront amenities and develop new residential and retail spaces that are exist in the community.

“We must reimagine New York and build back a better, stronger economy than before the devastating pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “Programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are providing local communities with the resources to make their bold visions for the future a reality. These strategic investments in Fulton and Seneca Falls will infuse new life into their downtown areas and will create a better place for both present and future generations alike.”

Below are the projects listed for each community:

Fulton – Central New York Region (16 projects)

Expand Oswego Health’s Essential Services – $2,000,000: Bring additional medical services to downtown Fulton through the expansion of Oswego Health’s Fulton campus.

Revitalize a Vacant Building on the Former Nestle site – $1,500,000: Renovate and re-purpose an abandoned building on the old Nestle site into a mixed-use development. Proposed uses include 55 to 65 residential units, office space, restaurant and a Nestle Museum.

Develop a New Manufacturing Start-up Facility on the Former Nestle Site – $860,000: Build a new facility on the former Nestle site to attract and expand advanced start-up manufacturing businesses.

Create a Business Assistance Fund to Provide Resources and Financial Support to Encourage Downtown Revitalization – $750,000: Establish a grant fund to help local businesses with building upgrades, permanent equipment purchases, and technical assistance.

Strengthen Infrastructure of Building & Machinery at Major Manufacturing Facility – $420,000: Undertake facility and infrastructure upgrades at the Huhtamaki manufacturing campus to maintain jobs, enhance streetscapes, and improve pedestrian safety.

Raise the Roof on Arts and Entertainment in the Heart of Downtown Fulton – $352,000: Make improvements to the CNY Community Arts Center by leveling the roof over the south side of the building to match the existing Mezzanine roof level, creating new usable space for expanded activities, and completing on-site sewer repair work.

Create a Downtown Vibe Through Multi-Site Improvements – $185,000: Undertake renovation and expansion activities at six commercial locations in the center of Fulton’s downtown: Canalview Mall, Cayuga St Café, Dizzy Block Brewing, Empire Drone Company, Fulton Family Medicine Renovations, and Tavern on the Lock Expansion.

Restore and Transform an Abandoned Historic Building into an Inn and Café – $140,000: Transform a historic vacant building located at 181 S. 1st Street into Kings Road Inn, a 4-to-6 room inn with cafe and coffee lounge.

Provide Fast Casual Food Choices in Downtown Fulton – $137,000: Undertake interior and exterior renovations of a vacant building to create a counter service restaurant with a globally influenced menu. The site will include an outdoor patio and drive-thru pick up window.

Redevelop a Commercial Building in the 481 Gateway Corridor – $112,000: Rehabilitation of a strip mall visible from the gateway for new and existing tenants. New tenants to include barber shop and beauty supply store.

Enhance the Beauty and Functionality of Fulton’s Waterfront for Residents and Visitors – $1,713,000: Modernize and enhance the waterfront area and Canal Landing Marina to create a premium destination and attraction for boaters, visitor and residents, while establishing a strong connection to the core downtown area.

Construct Multi-Use Walking Trails within the DRI Boundary – $820,000: Complete construction of the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail on the east side of the Oswego River, install decorative up lighting on the Broadway and Oneida Street Bridges, and add new fencing to the Oneida Bridge.

Update and Energize the Library to Improve Accessibility and Create a Cultural Destination for Residents and Visitors – $311,000: Undertake improvements to the historic Fulton Public Library to create new outdoor public spaces and improve safety. Work will include rehabilitation of two emergency staircases, rehabilitation of two chimneys, and construction of two outdoor meeting areas with a connection to the trail system.

Upgrade Internet Services in the City of Fulton – $200,000: Provide reliable high-speed internet for local businesses and residents through installation of fiber optics and Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Implement a Community-Supported Downtown and Historic Marker and Signage Program – $100,000: Promote downtown Fulton attractions including, but not limited to, the historic district, Pathfinder, Towpath and Canal view trails, and CNY Arts Center.

Update the City’s Zoning Code to Allow for Infill Mixed-Use Development Along South 1st Street – $100,000: Update the City’s zoning code and design guidelines for the DRI area, and specifically along South 1st Street, to support and attract new development that is consistent with the vision for the downtown.

Seneca Falls – Finger Lakes Region (13 projects)

Establish the National Women’s Hall of Fame as a Destination – $1,000,000: Renovation of the iconic smokestack, installation of new permanent exhibits, and construction of a code-compliant elevator and external stairwell for access and expansion to the second, third, and fourth floors for additional museum space to enhance historic cultural destination.

Transform It’s a Wonderful Life Museum – $912,000: Museum expansion to include structural stabilization of the building, façade renovation to reflect its historic appearance, enhanced accessibility, and improved signage. Expansion is the first phase of expected multi-phased improvement.

Activate the State Street Station – $605,000: Renovate the former historic train station into a full-service Italian restaurant and banquet hall.

Establish a Building Improvement Fund – $600,000: A building improvement fund will be established to provide grant funding for downtown building owners to support interior and exterior building improvements.

Reinvigorate the Gould Hotel – $405,000: Renovation of hotel’s first floor including lobby upgrades, conversion of the restaurant into a dual-purposed café & gastro-cocktail lounge and relocation of the bar.

Renovate the Historic Huntington Building – $400,000: Repurposing of the historic Huntington Building into a 50-unit affordable residential complex. Half of the units will be reserved as permanent supportive housing for veterans.

Launch Culinary Arts Studio and Apartments – $400,000: Renovation of two downtown buildings for a ground floor hands-on culinary arts studio and conversion of vacant upper floors into affordable housing units.

Create Residential Units at the Finger Lakes Health Institute – $400,000: Conversion of the vacant second floor classrooms of the former St. Patrick’s School into 10 affordable residential units in the mixed-use facility.

Renovate the Daniels Block – $253,200: Conversion of the vacant third floor space in the Daniels Block into five new accessible residential loft units that will be serviced by a new three-stop elevator.

North Canalside Enhancements – $3,690,000: People’s Park improvements including new pathways and decks overlooking the canal; burying utility lines and providing better access to the canal from downtown.

Improve the Heritage & Information Center of Seneca Falls – $533,082: Provide upgrades to the Heritage and Information Center including façade improvements, updating permanent interior exhibits, installation of a new elevator and renovations to boater spaces.

Enhance Community Recreation – $324,000: Installation of ‘street league’ obstacles to the Seneca Falls Skate Park and an ADA-compliant kayak launch at the Community Recreation Center.

Enhance Ludovico Sculpture Trail – $177,718: Installation of a new gateway entry plaza, upgrading the trail surface to be accessible to all, and the addition of descriptive sculpture plaques.