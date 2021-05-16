Gov. Cuomo announces lowest COVID positivity rate for NYS since October 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.00% Saturday, the lowest since October 10.

The individual 7-day average positivity of all three downstate regions — Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson — fell below 1.0% Saturday for the first time since September 3, 2020.

“While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it’s important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today,” Governor Cuomo said. “Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 156,380

Total Positive – 1,561

Percent Positive – 1.00%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.13%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,583 (-105)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441

Patients Newly Admitted – 178

Number ICU – 392 (-15)

Number ICU with Intubation – 225 (-21)

Total Discharges – 179,789 (+228)

Deaths – 33

Total Deaths – 42,473

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average Capital Region 63 0.01% 30% Central New York 44 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 188 0.02% 40% Long Island 221 0.01% 38% Mid-Hudson 134 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 26 0.01% 42% New York City 670 0.01% 36% North Country 16 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 57 0.01% 53% Western New York 164 0.01% 35% Statewide 1,583 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 235 196 17% Central New York 233 157 33% Finger Lakes 397 231 42% Long Island 844 569 33% Mid-Hudson 671 389 42% Mohawk Valley 97 80 18% New York City 2,481 1,820 27% North Country 60 27 55% Southern Tier 115 63 45% Western New York 543 340 37% Statewide 5,676 3,872 32%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Saturday, May 15, 2021 Capital Region 1.39% 1.42% 1.39% Central New York 1.26% 1.38% 1.31% Finger Lakes 2.79% 2.77% 2.72% Long Island 1.07% 1.02% 0.99% Mid-Hudson 1.08% 1.05% 0.99% Mohawk Valley 1.31% 1.21% 1.12% New York City 1.04% 0.98% 0.95% North Country 1.96% 2.09% 1.98% Southern Tier 0.64% 0.62% 0.60% Western New York 2.16% 1.99% 1.85% Statewide 1.22% 1.18% 1.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Saturday, May 15, 2021 Bronx 1.11% 1.02% 0.98% Kings 1.16% 1.08% 1.01% New York 0.64% 0.59% 0.60% Queens 1.15% 1.09% 1.06% Richmond 1.26% 1.28% 1.31%

Of the 2,069,135 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,445 17 Allegany 3,440 7 Broome 18,367 23 Cattaraugus 5,612 12 Cayuga 6,221 7 Chautauqua 8,814 7 Chemung 7,560 6 Chenango 3,409 7 Clinton 4,807 4 Columbia 4,013 5 Cortland 3,766 10 Delaware 2,320 0 Dutchess 29,194 19 Erie 88,434 84 Essex 1,577 0 Franklin 2,518 0 Fulton 4,344 6 Genesee 5,357 9 Greene 3,369 4 Hamilton 307 0 Herkimer 5,110 8 Jefferson 5,942 11 Lewis 2,711 4 Livingston 4,381 10 Madison 4,477 6 Monroe 66,865 165 Montgomery 4,206 3 Nassau 182,343 90 Niagara 19,704 18 NYC 927,949 628 Oneida 22,271 20 Onondaga 38,098 50 Ontario 7,311 12 Orange 47,883 32 Orleans 3,056 5 Oswego 7,446 10 Otsego 3,402 2 Putnam 10,541 2 Rensselaer 11,114 10 Rockland 46,673 17 Saratoga 15,123 10 Schenectady 12,999 11 Schoharie 1,663 1 Schuyler 1,033 3 Seneca 1,982 2 St. Lawrence 6,515 8 Steuben 6,786 11 Suffolk 199,506 95 Sullivan 6,552 3 Tioga 3,702 7 Tompkins 4,250 9 Ulster 13,777 15 Warren 3,590 5 Washington 3,091 6 Wayne 5,660 10 Westchester 128,864 29 Wyoming 3,517 6 Yates 1,168 0

Saturday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,473. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: