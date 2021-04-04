Gov. Cuomo announces more than 1.4 million COVID doses administered over the past week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 187,964 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation of 1,389,705 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.
“As universal eligibility for the vaccine is set to go into effect this week in New York, our goal is to continue getting as many vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state. It also means four out of five New Yorkers still need to either get a first dose or come back for their second dose, so we are not slowing down. We will continue to work with communities across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and meanwhile, we must all continue to care for each other by following the public health guidance including mask-wearing.”
The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows.
Statewide Breakdown:
- Total doses administered – 10,362,737
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 187,964
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,477,186
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 33.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 20.4%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|393,999
|5,010
|252,142
|5,331
|Central New York
|339,589
|4,669
|228,373
|5,959
|Finger Lakes
|410,449
|5,796
|255,301
|7,754
|Long Island
|806,005
|11,976
|451,161
|5,666
|Mid-Hudson
|672,614
|12,106
|377,605
|13,379
|Mohawk Valley
|170,008
|1,752
|111,756
|1,298
|New York City
|2,956,837
|51,300
|1,869,845
|54,331
|North Country
|176,525
|1,194
|129,002
|982
|Southern Tier
|220,121
|2,288
|135,062
|2,246
|Western New York
|437,517
|6,331
|261,552
|6,307
|Statewide
|6,583,664
|102,422
|4,071,799
|103,253
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|790,860
|635,140
|80.3%
|Central New York
|636,885
|546,652
|85.8%
|Finger Lakes
|745,530
|654,582
|87.8%
|Long Island
|1,459,200
|1,226,746
|84.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,185,520
|1,015,910
|85.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|329,070
|277,432
|84.3%
|New York City
|5,293,655
|4,677,953
|88.4%
|North Country
|334,660
|302,854
|90.5%
|Southern Tier
|403,540
|347,698
|86.2%
|Western New York
|746,835
|677,770
|90.8%
|Statewide
|11,925,755
|10,362,737
|86.9%
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755