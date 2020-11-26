Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 winter plan to be developed after Thanksgiving data

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the coronavirus in New York State on Thursday, Thanksgiving morning, and announced that a COVID-19 winter plan is on the horizon.

New York State’s COVID-19 data from Wednesday, according to Governor Cuomo’s Office:

4.9% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

2.68% positivity rate outside micro-cluster

3.18% positivity rate overall statewide

217,721 tests

67 deaths

3,056 hospitalizations

628 in ICU

286 intubated

The governor said that after the data is collected from the Thanksgiving holiday, the state will develop a winter plan, focusing on at least three parts:

Adding factors to the microcluster zones (hospitalization rate)

Developing testing plans for schools with goal to keep kindergarten through 8th grade open

A vaccine distribution plan for New York State

“The more data you have the smarter the decisions you make. We want to see what Thanksgiving actually did and if it did it evenly across the state or causes a spike in some parts of the state,” Cuomo said in a conference call.

“The yellow, orange, red zones — we want to add factors, most notably hospitalization rate and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds, because that is the worst case scenario right is you run out of hospital beds,” Cuomo said.

Earlier this week, local doctors said if the hospitalization rate continues without any changes, elective surgeries may be postponed and other changes may be made in order to handle the surge from COVID-19.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions Wednesday:

Western New York – 5.4%

Finger Lakes – 3.8%

Mid-Hudson – 3.8%

Central New York – 3.5%

Capitol District – 3.3%

Long Island – 3.3%

Mohawk Valley – 3.2%

New York City – 2.5%

North Country – 2.1%

Southern Tier – 1.3%

