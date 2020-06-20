Gov. Cuomo delivers last ‘daily’ COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been over 100 days of daily New York State coronavirus briefings from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But, that ended on Friday as New York has seemingly “flattened the curve.”

Since March, the governor has held press conferences every day at locations across the state to get his message out throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But things were a little different on Friday as he directly addressed New Yorkers with no PowerPoint, reporters, or Q & A.

“It’s clear that over the past three months, we have done the impossible. In the beginning, this virus hit us hard,” the governor said.

To date, New York State has now tested more than 3.2 million people for COVID-19. The total of new positive cases as of Thursday is 796. That’s down to just around 1 percent of new tests resulting positive.

The briefings have been a way for people to know what’s going on throughout the crisis. According to the Governor’s Office, more than 56 million views were garnered on their digital platforms alone. While the daily infection rate and death toll in the state has gone down dramatically, he says there’s still more work to be done.

“We have to monitor the local infection rate; local governments must ensure compliance and do tracing. We have to watch out for a second wave, we have to watch out for possible infections coming now from other states, and many people need help to get their lives back to normal,” the governor said.

Cuomo said he gave a direct message Friday to give his employees the day off for Juneteenth. He said, moving forward, he will have press conferences as needed to make announcements.