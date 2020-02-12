Gov. Cuomo gives update on water in New Paltz; water being provided

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the preliminary results from the water storage tanks in New Paltz showed “non-detectable levels for petroleum compounds.”

“I’m pleased to announce that after quickly mobilizing state resources and locating the source of the contamination, our tests show non-detectable levels for petroleum compounds in the New Paltz water system. Protecting our water supply is critical to protecting public health and safety and now that we’ve identified the problem and have encouraging test results, we will continue our efforts to restore access to clean water to this community.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Flushing will continue throughout the day on Wednesday and more samples will be collected on Thursday. Those results will help determine when the do not drink advisory can be removed.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the source of the contamination had been found. It was a compromised underground fuel line that is used for the water treatment plant heating system.

Cuomo had also given 40,000 gallons of fresh water to New Paltz residents and students.

“New Paltz has worked closely with NYS and Ulster County to return water service to our residents, businesses, and schools. Our community is incredibly grateful to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the State and County officials who have exhibited exemplary responsiveness and support.” New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers

At SUNY New Paltz, all services that are needed are being maintained for students who are still on campus.

The campus has two 6,700 gallon water tanks on site and one 500 gallon water buffalo on site.

SUNY New Paltz also has 24 pallets of bottled water and 12 pallets of water that will be delivered on Thursday.

The New Paltz Central School District has all schools open and have no issues with operation. Two days worth of water has been given to the New Paltz schools.

Five pallets of water were given to the high school, three pallets were given to the middle school and three pallets were given to the elementary school.

There is a second elementary school that is on well water.

The Village of New Paltz has one 6,700 gallon water tanker on site. They also have three 500 gallon buffaloes on site, 25 pallets of water, and two light towers for use on the water tanks.

Water distribution for the general public of New Paltz is 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The DEC contractor will be doing daily checks of the water levels of the buffaloes and will fill as needed.

