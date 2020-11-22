Gov. Cuomo: Unless the COVID-19 data dramatically changes, parts of Syracuse are headed towards an Orange Zone

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Parts of Onondaga County are currently in a COVID-19 Yellow Zone, but Governor Andrew Cuomo warned parts of the county could be under an Orange Zone.

At a press conference in New York City on Sunday, Governor Cuomo said unless the COVID-19 data drastically changes, parts of Syracuse will most likely be under an Orange Zone by the end of the week.

If parts of Syracuse are declared an Orange Zone, houses of worship will only be allowed to operate at 33% capacity with a 25 person maximum.

In an Orange Zone, high-risk non-essential businesses like gyms, barber shops, hair salons and nail salons would also close, and restaurants would only be allowed to offer outdoor dining with a four person maximum at each table. Restaurants would still be permitted to offer takeout.

If an Orange Zone is declared, schools will most likely have to learn remotely. Schools could only stay open for in-person learning in an Orange Zone if they test every student and staff member at the school.

As of Sunday, parts of Onondaga County remain in a Yellow Zone. The Yellow Zone allows any business to be open as long as they follow the guidelines in place, houses of worship can operate at half capacity, restaurants can allow indoor dining and schools can stay open as long as they test at least 20% of their students and staff.

Onondaga County’s current Yellow Zone:

A determination on if an area is in a Yellow, Orange or Red Zone is based on the area’s average COVID-19 positive rate over a seven-day period.

If an Orange Zone is declared, it may only affect a specific region and not Onondaga County or the city of Syracuse as a whole. Governor Cuomo’s micro-cluster strategy is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 while causing the least amount of economic disruption as possible.

Watch Sunday’s press conference in its entirety below: