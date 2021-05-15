Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Western New York’s 7-day average fell to 1.99%, falling below 2% for the first time since March 17, a 62% decline from its spring peak of 5.25% one month ago.

“New Yorkers are tough and they are strong. While COVID has shown itself to be a formidable opponent, the people of this state have proven they are a force to be reckoned with,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are taking great strides toward our new normal, but this fight isn’t over yet. I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and continue to follow health and safety protocols until the COVID beast is defeated entirely.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 193,450
  • Total Positive – 2,041
  • Percent Positive – 1.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,688 (-79)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -490
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 189
  • Number ICU – 407 (-8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 246 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 179,561 (+224)
  • Deaths – 23
  • Total Deaths – 42,440

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average
Capital Region740.01%30%
Central New York500.01%33%
Finger Lakes1950.02%40%
Long Island2220.01%38%
Mid-Hudson1510.01%48%
Mohawk Valley310.01%42%
New York City7160.01%35%
North Country170.00%58%
Southern Tier580.01%53%
Western New York1740.01%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region23719717%
Central New York23316529%
Finger Lakes39722743%
Long Island84558031%
Mid-Hudson66839241%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,5031,85126%
North Country562948%
Southern Tier1156940%
Western New York54332640%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, May 12, 2021Thursday, May 13, 2021Friday, May 14, 2021
Capital Region1.47%1.39%1.42%
Central New York1.17%1.26%1.38%
Finger Lakes2.75%2.79%2.77%
Long Island1.10%1.07%1.02%
Mid-Hudson1.16%1.08%1.05%
Mohawk Valley1.42%1.31%1.21%
New York City1.07%1.04%0.98%
North Country2.12%1.96%2.09%
Southern Tier0.63%0.64%0.62%
Western New York2.24%2.16%1.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, May 12, 2021Thursday, May 13, 2021Friday, May 14, 2021
Bronx1.13%1.11%1.02%
Kings1.20%1.16%1.08%
New York0.64%0.64%0.59%
Queens1.19%1.15%1.09%
Richmond1.30%1.26%1.28%

Of the 2,067,574 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,42822
Allegany3,43316
Broome18,34416
Cattaraugus5,60026
Cayuga6,21417
Chautauqua8,80719
Chemung7,55421
Chenango3,4025
Clinton4,80314
Columbia4,0087
Cortland3,7566
Delaware2,3203
Dutchess29,17538
Erie88,350122
Essex1,5772
Franklin2,5181
Fulton4,3389
Genesee5,3488
Greene3,3655
Hamilton3070
Herkimer5,1023
Jefferson5,93128
Lewis2,70720
Livingston4,37113
Madison4,4716
Monroe66,700193
Montgomery4,2038
Nassau182,253114
Niagara19,68630
NYC927,321671
Oneida22,25129
Onondaga38,04875
Ontario7,29910
Orange47,85143
Orleans3,0513
Oswego7,43621
Otsego3,4005
Putnam10,5395
Rensselaer11,10415
Rockland46,65630
Saratoga15,11323
Schenectady12,98816
Schoharie1,6622
Schuyler1,0302
Seneca1,9801
St. Lawrence6,50714
Steuben6,77513
Suffolk199,411129
Sullivan6,54912
Tioga3,69516
Tompkins4,24111
Ulster13,76215
Warren3,5855
Washington3,08510
Wayne5,65014
Westchester128,83572
Wyoming3,5117
Yates1,1680

Friday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,440. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Chautauqua1
Erie1
Kings1
Manhattan2
Monroe5
Niagara2
Queens6
Schenectady1
Suffolk1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

