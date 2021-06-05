Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

The Governor also announced that pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops have administered more than 15,000 vaccines to date. The sites at Penn Station and Grand Central will be extended another week.

“New Yorkers are gaining ground in the fight against COVID-19 and we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to get vaccinated to successfully move this state into the future. We’re offering incentives and opening new pop-up sites across the state to get New Yorkers into vaccination sites and shots into arms,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re providing tickets for a $5 million lottery and the chance to win a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship among other amazing incentives to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated and protect their fellow citizens. We can defeat COVID together and rebuild our state, but getting vaccinated is the key to our success and I urge everyone who hasn’t gotten the shot to do so right away.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 140,741 
  • Total Positive – 761 
  • Percent Positive – 0.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.54%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 868 (-48)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 112
  • Patients in ICU – 217 (-15)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 121 (-13)
  • Total Discharges – 182,855 (+125)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 42,775
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 19,407,805
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 516,039
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, June 2, 2021Thursday, June 3, 2021Friday, June 4, 2021
Capital Region0.75%0.65%0.63%
Central New York1.20%1.02%0.95%
Finger Lakes1.19%1.17%1.08%
Long Island0.56%0.51%0.51%
Mid-Hudson0.57%0.49%0.47%
Mohawk Valley0.79%0.80%0.77%
New York City0.48%0.45%0.44%
North Country0.92%0.77%0.64%
Southern Tier0.50%0.55%0.61%
Western New York0.81%0.78%0.74%
Statewide0.60%0.56%0.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, June 2, 2021Thursday, June 3, 2021Friday, June 4, 2021
Bronx0.56%0.51%0.54%
Kings0.46%0.43%0.44%
New York0.34%0.33%0.31%
Queens0.51%0.47%0.45%
Richmond0.69%0.61%0.55%

Friday, 761 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,088,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6619
Allegany3,5459
Broome18,59310
Cattaraugus5,7153
Cayuga6,3264
Chautauqua8,9317
Chemung7,7368
Chenango3,4782
Clinton4,8330
Columbia4,05711
Cortland3,9024
Delaware2,3665
Dutchess29,43412
Erie89,42236
Essex1,5910
Franklin2,5553
Fulton4,4137
Genesee5,4303
Greene3,4011
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1762
Jefferson6,0955
Lewis2,8005
Livingston4,5084
Madison4,5524
Monroe68,67954
Montgomery4,2543
Nassau183,36051
Niagara20,0038
NYC935,204271
Oneida22,54210
Onondaga38,79840
Ontario7,3951
Orange48,21615
Orleans3,1152
Oswego7,5947
Otsego3,4522
Putnam10,5923
Rensselaer11,2051
Rockland46,89412
Saratoga15,3306
Schenectady13,1755
Schoharie1,6911
Schuyler1,0611
Seneca2,0061
St. Lawrence6,6181
Steuben6,9295
Suffolk200,70448
Sullivan6,6546
Tioga3,81110
Tompkins4,3362
Ulster13,8854
Warren3,6535
Washington3,1464
Wayne5,7586
Westchester129,47122
Wyoming3,5750
Yates1,1780

Friday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,775. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Richmond1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester1

Friday, 39,940 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 57,431 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region63993018805587743274
Central New York50972817114484611748
Finger Lakes64819518225711292975
Long Island1416817557512006129018
Mid-Hudson115555240449805116724
Mohawk Valley2503257072224651132
New York City498420020065425729927066
North Country230076543205875736
Southern Tier3320999802940451464
Western New York70051726135998143294
Statewide1086743939940933898557431

