Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

The Governor also announced that pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops have administered more than 15,000 vaccines to date. The sites at Penn Station and Grand Central will be extended another week.

“New Yorkers are gaining ground in the fight against COVID-19 and we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to get vaccinated to successfully move this state into the future. We’re offering incentives and opening new pop-up sites across the state to get New Yorkers into vaccination sites and shots into arms,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re providing tickets for a $5 million lottery and the chance to win a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship among other amazing incentives to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated and protect their fellow citizens. We can defeat COVID together and rebuild our state, but getting vaccinated is the key to our success and I urge everyone who hasn’t gotten the shot to do so right away.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 140,741

Total Positive – 761

Percent Positive – 0.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.54%

Patient Hospitalization – 868 (-48)

Patients Newly Admitted – 112

Patients in ICU – 217 (-15)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 121 (-13)

Total Discharges – 182,855 (+125)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 42,775

Total vaccine doses administered – 19,407,805

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 516,039

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Thursday, June 3, 2021 Friday, June 4, 2021 Capital Region 0.75% 0.65% 0.63% Central New York 1.20% 1.02% 0.95% Finger Lakes 1.19% 1.17% 1.08% Long Island 0.56% 0.51% 0.51% Mid-Hudson 0.57% 0.49% 0.47% Mohawk Valley 0.79% 0.80% 0.77% New York City 0.48% 0.45% 0.44% North Country 0.92% 0.77% 0.64% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.55% 0.61% Western New York 0.81% 0.78% 0.74% Statewide 0.60% 0.56% 0.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Thursday, June 3, 2021 Friday, June 4, 2021 Bronx 0.56% 0.51% 0.54% Kings 0.46% 0.43% 0.44% New York 0.34% 0.33% 0.31% Queens 0.51% 0.47% 0.45% Richmond 0.69% 0.61% 0.55%

Friday, 761 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,088,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,661 9 Allegany 3,545 9 Broome 18,593 10 Cattaraugus 5,715 3 Cayuga 6,326 4 Chautauqua 8,931 7 Chemung 7,736 8 Chenango 3,478 2 Clinton 4,833 0 Columbia 4,057 11 Cortland 3,902 4 Delaware 2,366 5 Dutchess 29,434 12 Erie 89,422 36 Essex 1,591 0 Franklin 2,555 3 Fulton 4,413 7 Genesee 5,430 3 Greene 3,401 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,176 2 Jefferson 6,095 5 Lewis 2,800 5 Livingston 4,508 4 Madison 4,552 4 Monroe 68,679 54 Montgomery 4,254 3 Nassau 183,360 51 Niagara 20,003 8 NYC 935,204 271 Oneida 22,542 10 Onondaga 38,798 40 Ontario 7,395 1 Orange 48,216 15 Orleans 3,115 2 Oswego 7,594 7 Otsego 3,452 2 Putnam 10,592 3 Rensselaer 11,205 1 Rockland 46,894 12 Saratoga 15,330 6 Schenectady 13,175 5 Schoharie 1,691 1 Schuyler 1,061 1 Seneca 2,006 1 St. Lawrence 6,618 1 Steuben 6,929 5 Suffolk 200,704 48 Sullivan 6,654 6 Tioga 3,811 10 Tompkins 4,336 2 Ulster 13,885 4 Warren 3,653 5 Washington 3,146 4 Wayne 5,758 6 Westchester 129,471 22 Wyoming 3,575 0 Yates 1,178 0

Friday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,775. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

Friday, 39,940 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 57,431 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: