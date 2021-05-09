Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 171,287
- Total Positive – 2,269
- Percent Positive – 1.32%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,024 (-154)
- 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,339
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -511
- Patients Newly Admitted – 207
- Number ICU – 511 (-33)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 317 (-27)
- Total Discharges – 178,246 (+302)
- Deaths – 35
- Total Deaths – 42,279
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|74
|0.01%
|28%
|Central New York
|51
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|215
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|273
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|163
|0.01%
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|920
|0.01%
|35%
|North Country
|21
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|64
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|218
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2024
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|182
|23%
|Central New York
|233
|180
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|226
|43%
|Long Island
|849
|616
|27%
|Mid-Hudson
|668
|355
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|78
|20%
|New York City
|2,534
|1877
|26%
|North Country
|53
|23
|57%
|Southern Tier
|115
|67
|42%
|Western New York
|545
|332
|39%
|Statewide
|5,727
|3936
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.41%
|1.32%
|1.39%
|Central New York
|1.23%
|1.17%
|1.21%
|Finger Lakes
|2.70%
|2.67%
|2.83%
|Long Island
|1.45%
|1.38%
|1.33%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.61%
|1.50%
|1.47%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.42%
|1.46%
|1.55%
|New York City
|1.44%
|1.36%
|1.29%
|North Country
|2.05%
|1.92%
|2.11%
|Southern Tier
|0.66%
|0.66%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|2.57%
|2.54%
|2.57%
|Statewide
|1.53%
|1.47%
|1.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.45%
|1.43%
|1.38%
|Brooklyn
|1.74%
|1.61%
|1.52%
|Manhattan
|0.85%
|0.80%
|0.75%
|Queens
|1.52%
|1.46%
|1.39%
|Staten Island
|1.77%
|1.63%
|1.50%
Of the 2,056,323 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,321
|19
|Allegany
|3,372
|6
|Broome
|18,217
|39
|Cattaraugus
|5,509
|13
|Cayuga
|6,138
|11
|Chautauqua
|8,736
|22
|Chemung
|7,467
|15
|Chenango
|3,366
|10
|Clinton
|4,762
|5
|Columbia
|3,968
|17
|Cortland
|3,702
|8
|Delaware
|2,297
|4
|Dutchess
|29,009
|34
|Erie
|87,702
|133
|Essex
|1,567
|3
|Franklin
|2,508
|5
|Fulton
|4,305
|10
|Genesee
|5,310
|15
|Greene
|3,321
|10
|Hamilton
|305
|1
|Herkimer
|5,069
|10
|Jefferson
|5,821
|18
|Lewis
|2,634
|8
|Livingston
|4,284
|7
|Madison
|4,426
|5
|Monroe
|65,639
|222
|Montgomery
|4,175
|11
|Nassau
|181,639
|86
|Niagara
|19,506
|48
|NYC
|923,081
|844
|Oneida
|22,103
|35
|Onondaga
|37,714
|105
|Ontario
|7,258
|11
|Orange
|47,654
|39
|Orleans
|3,020
|20
|Oswego
|7,359
|27
|Otsego
|3,363
|4
|Putnam
|10,512
|8
|Rensselaer
|11,026
|15
|Rockland
|46,545
|13
|Saratoga
|14,976
|28
|Schenectady
|12,888
|16
|Schoharie
|1,643
|3
|Schuyler
|1,026
|0
|Seneca
|1,968
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,433
|12
|Steuben
|6,683
|14
|Suffolk
|198,695
|121
|Sullivan
|6,503
|15
|Tioga
|3,641
|11
|Tompkins
|4,209
|9
|Ulster
|13,679
|16
|Warren
|3,548
|8
|Washington
|3,040
|3
|Wayne
|5,586
|26
|Westchester
|128,474
|62
|Wyoming
|3,459
|2
|Yates
|1,162
|3
Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|2