Gov. Cuomo: Record number of fake IDs, underage drinking citations in 2019

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a record number of fake IDs were seized and a record number of underage drinking citations were issued in 2019.

Cuomo said that more than 1,100 charges were issued to stores selling alcohol to minors. He also said that just over 900 fake IDs were found across the state.

In Central New York, 213 citations were issued and just over 130 fake IDs were taken.

The state hopes its push to crack down on illegal drinking will help educate young New Yorkers and prevent avoidable tragedies on the road.

