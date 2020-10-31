Gov. Cuomo sets new guidelines for travelers coming to New York State

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new plan Saturday for people looking to travel to New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it all revolves around testing.

The governor announced the travel advisory state list is no longer in effect because nearly every state was on the list. Instead, the governor announced a new plan that requires travelers to test negative for COVID-19 prior to coming to New York.

Governor Cuomo’s new travel guidelines say if you are traveling to New York State and haven’t been in the state for the last 24 hours, you must get a COVID-19 test, and test negative, within three days of arriving to New York.

Once in New York, travelers will be subject to a three-day quarantine, and then on the fourth day they must get tested for coronavirus again. If the test comes back negative, then the person is released from quarantine and good to go. If the test comes back positive, the person must quarantine and listen to their local health department as to when they can be released.

If someone is coming to New York State, but they were already in the state within the past 24 hours, they do not need a test prior to coming to New York. However, once they arrive in New York they must get tested for COVID-19 within four days.

The new travel rules do not apply to any bordering states, as many people come to New York on a daily basis for business, according to Governor Cuomo.

The governor also said enforcement of the new travel rules falls on the airports and local health departments.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world since the pandemic began, New York has the third lowest COVID-19 positive rate among all states. The governor hopes his new guidelines for travelers will keep New Yorkers safe because “If anyone comes in from any state, they pose a threat,” the governor said.

The new travel rules eliminate the previous guidelines which stated travelers must quarantine for 14 days if they were coming from a state with a high infection rate. However, if someone denies getting tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to New York, Governor Cuomo says they are still subject to the 14-day quarantine no matter what state they traveled from.

For COVID-19 data regarding Central New York, click here.