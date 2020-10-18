Gov. Cuomo: Ski resorts can open at 50% capacity starting November 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ski resorts will be able to open at 50 percent capacity starting Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Sunday afternoon press conference.
Masks will be required at all times except when eating, drinking or skiing. Social distancing will also be required between parties at all times.
Gondolas and ski lifts will be limited to members of the same party, and skiing lessons will be limited to no more than ten people at a time.
Resorts must reduce capacity on the mountain by 25% during “peak” days, or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.
Rented or shared equipment must be thoroughly cleaned or disinfected.
Governor Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to ski local in 2020 because if you go to another state to ski, you may have to quarantine for two weeks when you return.
