Gov. Cuomo: State is keeping an eye on interstate travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state is keeping an eye on interstate travel everyday, because although things have improved substantially in the Empire State in regards to the coronavirus, the pandemic is not over.

Cuomo said there could be a problem if people in states hit hard by the virus come to New York.

The governor said he’s fearful of large groups of people coming here from states seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.

He said it’s not an issue yet, but the state will act accordingly if it becomes one.