Gov. Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 50 straight days

May 24, 2021 – Wantagh— Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, NYS Parks and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, and State Senator John Brooks today announced that every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021. Passes can be picked up at any New York State Park. Today’s announcement was made at Jones Beach State Park, where the already-operational mass vaccination site will offer the same incentive for those who receive their eligible vaccination. Additionally, 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. These 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC‘) — New York state continues to trend in the right direction with the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor announced Tuesday the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 0.89% — the 50th consecutive day of decline.

Tuesday’s update on the statewide numbers:

Test Results Reported – 76,551

– 76,551 Total Positive – 767

– 767 Percent Positive – 1.00%

– 1.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%

– 0.89% Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)

– 1,357 (+52) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228

– -228 Patients Newly Admitted – 142

– 142 Number ICU – 307 (+4)

– 307 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)

– 181 (-4) Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)

– 181,319 (+88) Deaths – 16

– 16 Total Deaths – 42,624

Each region’s seven-day average positivity rate, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 22, 2021 Sunday, May 23, 2021 Monday, May 24, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.11% 1.15% Central New York 1.55% 1.56% 1.52% Finger Lakes 2.38% 2.34% 2.33% Long Island 0.76% 0.72% 0.72% Mid-Hudson 0.84% 0.78% 0.79% Mohawk Valley 0.91% 0.92% 0.99% New York City 0.71% 0.69% 0.68% North Country 1.47% 1.45% 1.39% Southern Tier 0.62% 0.64% 0.62% Western New York 1.53% 1.49% 1.51% Statewide 0.92% 0.90% 0.89%

“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s vaccination progress is as follows:

Total doses administered – 18,528,624

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,710

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 788,145

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 55.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 52.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 44.3%