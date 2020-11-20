Gov. Cuomo to receive Emmy Award for daily COVID-19 briefings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive this year’s International Emmy Founders Award for his daily COVID-19 briefings.

According to Emmy’s officials, the governor is being awarded “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

“It’s flattering,” Gov. Cuomo said during a Friday afternoon conference call with media. “I accept it on behalf of the people of this state. It’s for the people of the state. What New Yorkers did was really amazing.”

The governor said he’d be bringing the Emmy to his next briefing as a symbolic gesture that the award was earned collectively, by the state government, journalists and New Yorkers.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

The Founder’s Award is presented to an individual or organization who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.”

Prior recipients include Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.