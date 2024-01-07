NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The first major snowstorm of the season pummeled the northeast overnight.

Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing earlier today, Jan. 7, and says she is happy how New Yorkers took the warnings seriously, allowing crews to do their jobs.

“We’ve seen this kind of storm many times before here in New York,” said Gov. Hochul. “And what I’m proud to say is that we have the best team in the country to prepare for storms like this and certainly manage them once they begin.”

The governor also says state personnel have been planning for this storm since Wednesday.

There were no major cancellations, no major delays, but minimal cancellations at airports across the state.

Amtrak trains are also running safely, but there are some delays as well.