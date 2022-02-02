Gov. Hochul announces 58 more #VaxForKids pop-up sites

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday 58 new sites for her #VaxForKids campaign, which is an ongoing campaign to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents. 7 of these new sites are in Central New York.

“The vaccine is free, doctor-approved, and hundreds of thousands of parents have already gotten their children vaccinated. Through our #VaxForKids campaign, we are building on our ongoing efforts to bring the vaccine directly to New York families across every region of the state,” said Governor Hochul.

You can see the entire list of #VaxForKids pop-up locations here, and the ones stationed in Central New York below:

Port Watson Mini Conference Center

131 Port Watson Street, Cortland, N.Y.

Thursday, February 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

These events are for ages 5 and above. They offer Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J shots.

Oswego High School

2 Buccaneer Boulevard, Oswego, N.Y.

Thursday, February 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This event is for ages 5 and above. They offer Pfizer-BioNTech shots and you can walk-in or register here.

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center

1579 Clark Street, Auburn, N.Y.

Friday, February 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This event is for ages 12 and above. They offer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots and you can register here.

Destiny Mall USA

9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, N.Y.

Saturday, February 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event is for ages 5 and above. They offer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

Oswego County Health Department

70 Bunner Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Tuesday, February 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This event is for ages 5 to 11. They offer Pfizer-BioNTech shot and you can register here.