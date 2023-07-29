WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press release on Friday, July 28 the creation of an Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group to ensure the safety and security of energy storage systems.

“Following multiple fire safety incidents across New York, I’ve directed State agencies to immediately form the Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group to mobilize the personnel and resources necessary to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The Working Group will collaborate with first responders and local leaders to identify best practices, address potential risks to public safety, and ensure energy storage sites across New York are safe and effective.”

One of these incidents was in the Jefferson County town of Lyme when a battery fire at the solar farm caused a shelter-in-place order for a number of hours on Thursday, July 27. As of this time, fire officials were still monitoring the fire.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) staff and the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Response Unit responded to the Jefferson County incident on Thursday and supported emergency response partners with performing precautionary air monitoring tests in the surrounding area of the fire.

The press release stressed that fires at storage facilities are rare. However, she directed multiple agencies to independently examine energy storage facility fires and safety standards.

There were also a fires at facilities in Orange and Sullivan counties. An additional investigation is underway in Orange County from fires earlier this month.