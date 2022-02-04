Gov. Hochul announces more CNY teachers to join the Master Teacher Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced on Friday a selection of 230 educators from across New York State to join the Master Teacher Program. The Master Teacher Program was created in 2013 to showcase and celebrate talented K-12 teachers in STEM education. This selection brings the total of master teachers in Central New York to 183.

The selected master teachers have been teaching for an average of 15 years. Master teachers also need to be active beyond their classroom, serve as curriculum leaders, and mentor other teachers. These master teachers are those who sponsor science Olympiad competitions summer STEM camps, organize school gardens coding clubs, and are PTO officers and members.

“Throughout the pandemic, our educators overcame enormous obstacles, adapting to remote learning, keeping our children engaged, and made all kinds of adjustments to ensure New York’s students were able to continue their education,” Governor Hochul said. “We owe an immense debt of gratitude to our educators, and this critical program will help ensure that over one thousand teachers from every corner of New York State have the resources and support they need to excel and continue to improve the school systems that they work in.”

The Master Teacher Program for Central New York is hosted by SUNY Cortland. It is a four-year program where master teachers engage in peer mentoring and professional development, foster support for new STEM teachers, and attend regional meetings. The teachers will also receive a $15,000 annual stipend.

While Hochul didn’t yet share the names of the new teachers that will be joining the program, you can see the complete list of Central New York master teachers here.