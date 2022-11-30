WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke in Whitehall, beginning at 10 a.m. She made a clean energy and economic announcement. The Champlain Power Hudson Express is the newest clean energy initiative by New York State.

Gov. Hochul says construction will begin in Whitehall for a 339-mile-long clean, hydro-electric, power line that will bring electricity from Quebec, Canada to NYC. The project is expected to be completed in 2026, bringing over 1,400 jobs to the state.

The project is expected to meet 7% of the state's clean energy goals upon completion, powering one million homes in NYC. Hochul says it's projected $3.5 Billion in economic benefits and $1.4 Billion in tax revenue for local municipalities.

It’s launching side-by-side with Clean Paths New York and several other clean energy projects across the state and it’s projected to create over 1,400 jobs. Hochul says the project will reduce carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons over the course of ten years.

“This is a huge milestone in our journey to make sure we have met our renewable goals for the state, which are nation-leading, and we are really proud to be here with our partners from Quebec, local governments that will benefit financially,” Hochul said. “$1.4 Billion among all the communities and school districts that traverse the entire length of this.”

Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority also stressed the importance of advancing a goal in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to convert 70% of the energy produced in the state to renewable energy by 2030.

"We are demonstrating that it is possible to significantly reduce our state's carbon footprint, to make our communities more resilient to climate change, to help improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers," Harris said.