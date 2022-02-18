SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, that an award of $1.2 million in Empire State Development Funds was given to Simply Ingram, LLC. through the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.

This investment will be used to restore and transform a historic Presbyterian church on Syracuse’s southside into The Castle, an event center for the entire community.

The Castle is a project of love started by Chino and Evelyn Ingram, who recently purchased the property from the Greater Syracuse Land Bank. The church was originally a sanctuary for Black people escaping segregation in the South, and became known for its interracial advocacy and interdenominational alliances. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places and was adorned with Tiffany stained-glass windows until 2008.

Chino grew up just two doors down from the church. Evelyn says the project is “significant for us as African Americans and recognizes that change begins with us.” She added that the project will provide vitality and revitalization to the area, just as the church did for generations.

The Castle project will also provide 13 full-time jobs and 29 part-time jobs when it is fully operational.

The Ingrams have launched a capital campaign to cover a $1.3 million gap in the project’s expected $8 million budget. They have received funds through historic tax credits, loans, and grants from several foundations.

The Castle was featured on Carrie Lazarus’s Extraordinary Places of Central New York. You can watch the feature below.

The Castle is just one of several projects planned for the southside. Rob Simpson, president and CEO of CenterState CEO, says “This is an important part of a larger initiative to preserve and celebrate the culture and history of the Southside while rebuilding its infrastructure, and catalyzing business development and job growth within the neighborhood.”

Construction of The Castle is scheduled to begin this year. You can find more information on www.thecastle603.com.