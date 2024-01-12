WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for counties bordering Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

In a press release from the governor’s office, Jefferson and Lewis counties are among the ones listed in the declaration. The storm is slated to start Friday night and is expected to last through the weekend.

The north country has already been dealing with plenty of weather issues this week. The tri-county region had power knocked out and under 500 customers in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties were still without power, according to the National Grid outage map.

In anticipation of the upcoming storm, I have declared a State of Emergency for Western New York, and my administration and I are monitoring the forecast as well to see whether that will be necessary for the North Country. During this time, it is important to check in on vulnerable friends and family, and do whatever you can to stay safe and warm. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The impending storm is also supposed to affect the Buffalo Bills’ first-round AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Game time is scheduled for 1 pm. Sunday in Orchard Park.

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, and Wyoming counties are the other counties that are listed in the state of emergency.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, the New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Thruway Authority will be issuing a ban on empty trucks/trailers and all tandem trucks on several roadways in Western New York. However, that ban won’t affect the tri-county area because the winds aren’t expected to be as high.