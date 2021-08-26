Gov. Hochul directs all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff for victims of Afghan airport attack

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in preparation for a ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul has directed that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff on Friday, August 27 in memory of the civilians and U.S. service members who died after the recent terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

“The cowardly attack on innocent civilians and selfless service members at Hamid Karzai International Airport struck at the heart of our democracy and freedom itself. New Yorkers have sacrificed their safety to serve in Afghanistan since 9/11, and our thoughts are with the families of everyone killed in today’s horrific act—both the civilians seeking freedom and the service members working to defend that freedom,” Governor Hochul said.