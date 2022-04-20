(WSYR-TV) — Central New York travelers are getting mixed messages after Governor Kathy Hochul ays masks are still required at airports and on public transportation in the state.

Places like Syracuse Hancock International Airport told people Tuesday they could ditch masks, based on the tsa guidance, now they are having to switch back based on New York State guidelines.

Hochul says the change is driven by the data.

The communications team at the airport told NewsChannel 9 Wednesday they have apologized to travelers, tenants, and business partners for the confusing messages.

Masks are also required on buses and at bus stations, on trains and at train stations. Also on the list: state run healthcare facilities, state regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters.

Governor Hochul says if it were not for these two new variants, she is confident we would be saying goodbye to masks all together.

“When the numbers are trending upward in a place like Central New York, where the cases are not as high as they were as the peak in January – like I just explained – but they’re going up and people are getting sick. It’s having an effect on workforces. So, when you have people commuting together on mass transit, people are exposed and you have a greater chance of it spreading. So, it’s a temporary measure, I know it will be,” Hochul said.

