12 local school districts re-submitting reopening plans after landing on governor’s list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released Monday a list of 107 school districts around New York State that it claims did not submit a reopening plan.

Of the 107, 12 are in the immediate Central New York area:

Fayetteville-Manlius (Onondaga County)

Oswego (Oswego County)

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (Oswego County)

Cortland (Cortland County)

Camden (Oneida County)

Oriskany (Oneida County)

Utica (Oneida County)

Waterville (Oneida County)

Carthage (Jefferson County)

Geneva (Ontario County)

Seneca Falls (Seneca County)

Red Creek (Wayne County)

Since each district has posted reopening plans on their own individual websites, NewsChannel 9 reached out to local school administrators at the governor’s office for clarification.

While many superintendents were under the impression the plans were submitted, an advisor to the governor says the submissions weren’t made to all the required agencies.

In a tweet, advisor Richard Azzopardi writes, “The list of who didn’t submit their plans to NYSDOH (Dept. of Health) is accurate. In follow up calls it seems that many districts submitted to State Ed but not to DOH.”

In addition to publicly posting plans by Friday, July 31, the districts had to forward links to the State Health Department and State Education Department.

Many districts tells NewsChannel 9 that many of the administrators are submitting their plans again.

A spokesperson for the Fayetteville-Manlius School District emails NewsChannel 9, “The plan was submitted by the July 31 deadline – confirmation is below and attached to this email.” The forwarded email reads: “This email serves as confirmation that you have successfully submitted your 2020-21 Reopening Plan survey to the New York State Education Department for FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS CSD.“

The spokesperson says that F-M Superintendent, Dr. Craig Tice, has submitted his documents again, but insists the plans were submitted by the deadline.

An advisor to Cuomo claims F-M’s document appears to be confirming a submission to Empire State Development, not the Department of Health.

The advisor included this link school district administrators should use.