Governor addresses Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, honors 101 fallen officers including 2 from local counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Hochul spoke at the Annual Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Plaza. This year’s ceremony recognizes 101 officers, including officers from Cayuga and Onondaga County. The 101 officers included:

Eight officers from the state Attorney General’s Office, CSX Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New York City Police Department (NYPD), and Port Authority Police Department who died in the line of duty before 2019

10 NYPD officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020

83 officers from the NYPD, PAPD, New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, and Suffolk County Police Department who died of illnesses from their work at Ground Zero in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001

One local officer who gave his life was Sergeant/Station Commander Jeffrey M. Cicora, who passed away on August 10, 2019 from cancer at age 54. His cancer originated from his work in search-and-recovery efforts at Ground Zero after 9/11. Sergeant Cicora served in the New York State Police for 24 years, mainly in Onondaga County.

He worked as a K-9 handler, and served as Station Commander of the State Police Barracks in Lysander. Sergeant Cicora and his K-9 partner were also later detailed to John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, to search for explosives.

Sergeant Cicora received a Superintendent’s Commendation Award for his work in the arrest of David Renz, who raped a 10-year-old girl and killed her mother in 2013. Sergeant Cicora was the first State Trooper to respond to the crime scene, and he and his K-9 then tracked Renz into the woods, leading to Renz’s arrest.

Another officer recognized was Undersheriff Stephen B. McLoud, who also passed away due to 9/11 related illness in August of 2019 after his assignment to help with search-and-recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.

He was first appointed to the position of Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff on June 18, 1983, and served in that position as well as the positions of Criminal Investigator, Chief Criminal Investigator, and Undersheriff until his retirement on December 31, 2006.

Undersheriff McLoud is survived by his wife and their two children.

With their names added, the memorial now honors 1,668 fallen officers.

“We’re remembering 101 brave women and men who gave their lives in order to protect and serve the people of New York State, and it’s vital that we honor their contributions to our public safety,” Hochul said. “These brave officers put their lives in harm’s way so the rest of us could stay safe, and we will never forget the selfless contributions they, their families, and their loved ones have made.”

Hochul also directed the following landmarks to be illuminated blue Tuesday night to honor fallen police:

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The Kosciuszko Bridge

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

The Main Gate and Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

Take a look at Hochul’s remarks below: