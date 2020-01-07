Governor Cuomo announces $300 million plan to ‘re-imagine’ the Erie Canal

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address is scheduled for Wednesday, and on Monday he unveiled a key proposal to re-purpose the Erie Canal.

The governor unveiled a $300 million plan that would “re-imagine” the canal.

Cuomo’s proposal would create recreational activities to boost tourism, stop flooding and improve irrigation and fishing.

When the Erie Canal was created in the 19th century it set the state and the nation on a path to prosperity, and this year we will repurpose the canal to fit our state’s 21st century needs. This bold and visionary plan to transform this historic waterway will build on the success of the Empire State Trail, grow tourism across Upstate New York, improve resilience of today’s Canal communities and ensure the economic sustainability of the waterway into the future. Governor Andrew Cuomo

As part of the plan, the governor hopes to take an old industrial property in Canastota, and create a new model for 21st-century canal-side living.

To view Cuomo’s full proposal click here.

