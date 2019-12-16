Governor Cuomo announces proposal mandating automatic manual recounts in close elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State Address, he announced on Monday the third proposal that he will present during his speech.

Governor Cuomo is looking to establish legislation that triggers automatic manual recounts in close elections. Currently, there are no laws that require recounts in elections no matter how close the race is.

“Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and there can’t be any confusion when it comes to their outcomes, otherwise people lose faith in the process. Right now decisions about whether to proceed with recounts in closely contested races almost always get bogged down in costly and unnecessary litigation because there’s a hodgepodge of standards around the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “By establishing clear rules mandating when a recount should be triggered and a process for local governments to follow, we’ll boost confidence in the democratic process and take another step toward transforming our electoral system into a model for the rest of the nation to follow.”

The new legislation will amend current State Election Law to:

Require an automatic recount in all statewide elections in which the margin of victory for a candidate or ballot proposition is 0.2% of all votes cast in the contest;

Require an automatic recount in all other elections in which the margin of victory for a candidate or ballot proposition is 0.5% of all votes cast in the contest;

Ensure that recounts be completed manually.

Governor Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State Address is scheduled for January 8.

