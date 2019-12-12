Governor Cuomo directs state police to increase patrols near synagogues and Jewish establishments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of a deadly attack on a kosher market in Jersey City, Governor Cuomo directed New York State Police to assign troopers near synagogues and Jewish communities.

Jersey City’s mayor says police believe the market was targeted in the gun battle that killed six people.

A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects were killed in the deadly attack.

