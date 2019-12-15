Governor Cuomo looks to ban gun ownership for out-of-state offenders

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to tighten gun restrictions by preventing people from getting a New York gun license if they’ve committed a serious crime in another state.

The Democratic governor said Sunday that the proposal, which will be presented as part of his 2020 State of the State speech, will save lives.

New York law already prohibits individuals from getting a gun license if they have committed certain misdemeanors including sex offenses in New York.

Cuomo said, under his proposal, a gun license would be denied to people who have committed similar offenses in other states.

“Common sense gun reform, it can be done, it has been done, it has been done here, and it has been a proven success. Today we take the next step,” said Governor Cuomo.