Governor Cuomo proposes extending NYS Fair to 18 days

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed expanding the New York State Fair to 18 days. This came during the Governor’s delivery of his 2021 budget on Tuesday in Albany.
The Governor’s budget includes an extra $4.9 million to help expand the fair by a five-day run. The extra days would include an additional weekend and new programming at the fair, including a motor show to be held at the Expo Center and sensory-friendly days.
In August of 2019, Cuomo announced a large going green initiative at the New York State Fairgrounds. That included renewable energy, like wind turbines, to power the entire fairgrounds by 2023.

Earlier this afternoon, Governor Cuomo proposed having the New York State Fair expand by five days, to make the event 18 total days. Troy Waffner, the Director of the New York State Fair, commented on the Governor’s proposal. Click the player below to see what he had to say.
