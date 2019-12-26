Governor Cuomo proposes high-speed rail for New York

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo’s latest proposal for his 2020 State of the State agenda will include strategies to bring a high-speed rail to New York.

Most of the State’s population lives a short distance from the Empire Corridor, which connects the State through New York City, Albany, and Buffalo. However, these lines average 51 miles-per-hour, meaning it is often the slowest method available for New Yorkers.

There have been recommendations to bring a high-speed rail to New York over the past two decades, but those proposals have gone largely unchanged.

“High speed rail is transforming economies around the world. We’ve been told that bringing this technology to our state is too expensive, too difficult and would take too long, that’s not an acceptable attitude for New York,” Governor Cuomo said.

This new proposal in Governor Cuomo’s State of the State agenda will bring in outside experts to develop strategies to make it happen.

