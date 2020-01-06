Governor Cuomo proposes new education and workforce training center in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s latest proposal in the 2020 State of the State focuses on Syracuse, and training people to meet the job demands in the city by creating the state’s first comprehensive education and workforce training center.

The multipurpose facility will be taking over the old Central Tech building in downtown Syracuse.

It will house a regional high school focused on “STEAM” curriculum, and will feature worker training and apprenticeship programs run by SUNY Empire State College, in partnership with other local colleges.

“As the resurgence of Central New York continues, the region today has a record number of jobs that employers often struggle to fill with qualified workers,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new high school of applied learning and workforce training program will create a pipeline of educated, highly skilled workers who are equipped to tackle jobs of the 21st century that are driven by technology and are growing in the region.”

The high school will serve approximately 1,000 students, 250 per grade. Students will be engaged in a rigorous and skills-oriented education focused on emerging technologies, project-based learning and collaboration. Curriculum for the school will be developed by local colleges including Syracuse University, Le Moyne College and Onondaga Community College.

The facility will also include a workforce training program that will offer high school equivalency, advanced technical certification and college degrees. The program will train school graduates and members of the community in applicable skills through apprenticeships with businesses across Central New York.

The Central Tech building where the facility is proposed to go, was last used as a school in 1976, and needs some major renovations.

