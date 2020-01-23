Governor Cuomo proposes new measure that would allow him to close state prisons more swiftly

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing for a proposal that would give him the ability to close state prisons on a faster timeline.
The measure was included in his budget proposal and it would allow the governor to close state prisons if he gives at least a 90-day notice to legislative leaders.
The current law requires the head of New York’s prison agency to give a year notice before closing a correctional facility.
If approved, the measure would be effective from April 2020 through March 2021.
