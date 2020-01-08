Governor Cuomo proposes sky-dome in Rome to test drones year round

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Drone testing could get some major upgrades in Oneida County after Governor Cuomo proposed a $9 million investment to build a sky-dome.

The space at Griffiss International Airport would be the biggest in the country. The dome would provide indoor and outdoor space to test more than 100 unmanned aerial systems at once, all year round.

This proposal comes after the state finished the 50-mile drone corridor that runs from Syracuse to Rome.

