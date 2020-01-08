Governor Cuomo set to give State of the State Address Wednesday; stream it live on NewsChannel 9

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to give his State of the State Address on Wednesday, as he has already announced many proposals that could affect Central New Yorkers.

On top of that list, is to revamp the old Central Tech school in downtown Syracuse and transform it into a STEAM school and space for workforce development.

Another proposal includes a $300 million project to re-imagine the Erie Canal.

Cuomo also wants to ban all flavored nicotine vaping products, including menthol flavors, as well as vaping ads aimed at young people.

