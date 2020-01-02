Governor Cuomo taking aim at untraceable ‘ghost guns’

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — The Governor is looking to shut down what are known as “ghost guns.” A new proposal would require firearm parts be treated as guns and have a serial number.
The proposal by Governor Cuomo would ban anyone from obtaining major parts to build a firearm, rifle or shotgun online by requiring an in-store transaction with a licensed gun dealer. It would also create new misdemeanor and felony penalties for anyone who violates the new provisions.
So-called “80 percent kits,” which are readily available, allow people to purchase unfinished gun frames or receivers and mill out the remaining 20 percent at home.
Untraceable guns reportedly have been used in recent mass shootings, including the California Saugus High School shooting in November.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Holiday Heroes Blood Drive collects enough units to save over 600 lives
- Rome Mayor Izzo sworn in for second term
- Brewerton’s beloved light show won’t continue on Jacob Lane
- WATCH: Mild weather continues, rain is spotty Friday
- Family Healthcast: 1/2/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App