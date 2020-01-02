Governor Cuomo taking aim at untraceable ‘ghost guns’

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — The Governor is looking to shut down what are known as “ghost guns.” A new proposal would require firearm parts be treated as guns and have a serial number.

The proposal by Governor Cuomo would ban anyone from obtaining major parts to build a firearm, rifle or shotgun online by requiring an in-store transaction with a licensed gun dealer. It would also create new misdemeanor and felony penalties for anyone who violates the new provisions.

So-called “80 percent kits,” which are readily available, allow people to purchase unfinished gun frames or receivers and mill out the remaining 20 percent at home.

Untraceable guns reportedly have been used in recent mass shootings, including the California Saugus High School shooting in November.

