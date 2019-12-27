E-scooters and e-bikes will not be allowed in New York State after a Governor Cuomo veto

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would allow electric scooters and bikes statewide.
This bill was overwhelmingly passed by lawmakers, but Cuomo said the bill didn’t have enough safety measures. Cuomo said his own bill on the bikes and scooters included more adequate safety measures, such as a helmet requirement on e-scooters.
E-scooter manufacturer Lime and municipal supporters have argued the bill fits into New York’s push to address climate change.
