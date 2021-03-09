Governor Cuomo visits New York State Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Wednesday, anyone aged 60 and older can sign up to get a coronavirus vaccine in New York. Government workers who deal with the public can sign up to get their vaccines beginning next week.

The Governor’s expansion of eligibility comes less than 24 hours after the Onondaga County Executive said there seems to be enough vaccine supply coming into Central New York that more people could take advantage.

Cuomo was noticeably not at the Expo Center on Tuesday, where the vaccine clinic is, but instead held an event closed to reporters at the Empire Room, where he’s know to have State Fair events. What he announced is starting Wednesday, New Yorkers 60 years older will be eligible for a vaccine. A week later, on March 17, all public-facing essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine.

“These are the people who are every day heroes, out there doing their job, putting themselves in position of exposure, essential for us to continue operation,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s event was not open to reporters. He kept his remarks strictly focused on vaccine efforts and did not mention the sexual harassment allegations against him or the calls that he resign.