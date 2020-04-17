Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Governor extends ‘NYS on Pause’ until May 15

Local News

by: Corina Cappabianca

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘New York State on Pause’ has been extended until at least May 15 meaning non-essential businesses will need to remain closed. The extension is in coordination with other states in the region. 

“New York Pause has worked; the close down has worked,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But, in order to slow the COVID-19 infection rate and not overwhelm hospitals, the Governor says the order will continue for another month.

“I don’t want to project that period; that’s about one month. One month is a long time. People need certainty and clarity so they can plan,” he said.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, all New Yorkers will also be required to carry a face mask or covering while in public and wear it when social distancing is not possible. They will be required to be worn on public transportation as well as private transportation carriers and for hire vehicles.

