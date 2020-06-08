Governor gives graduations a go

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement on Sunday to allow for socially distant graduations. It’s something Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon brought up a month ago, as well.

Last month, McMahon and his team began to explore options for outdoor graduations at places like Onondaga Lake Park, NBT Bank Stadium, and even St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater.

Since then, many districts have started planning virtual ceremonies instead. Some, like Liverpool High School, planned on having their seniors drive through and pick up their diplomas, dressed in their caps and gowns.

But on Sunday, Governor Cuomo made it official, now allowing outdoor socially distant high school graduations, starting June 26th. But, there’s a limitation: Only 150 people total are allowed to attend.

Following that announcement, McMahon took the twitter, saying the state needs to give more guidance on this. He wrote, “This may work for smaller school districts (I am happy for them). Some midsized districts could do two ceremonies. Overall this grade = Incomplete. We need clear guidance that traditional ceremonies will be allowed in July. Give our larger school districts options. Still time.”

Governor Cuomo said, “It gives us a couple of weeks between now and then, God forbid the number changes, but schools need to plan with the progress we made so far and if we continue this trajectory, we will be able to do that.”

In talking with school districts and looking at education department data, many high schools in our area have more than 150 graduates alone, which would be the number of people allowed at these socially distant ceremonies.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.